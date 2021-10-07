 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

Property is part of a larger package. You can purchase as a bundle or individually. This is a great opportunity to secure good rental property with tenants who have longevity. Please do not disturb Tenants. (Sorry to protect tenants rights during COVID, No show without accepted offer) Tenants pay $900 per month. Detailed list of other properties can be found in supplements. MLS#s 2105567, 21055629, 21055631, 21055699, 21055588, 21055573, 21055565, 21055558, 21055556, 21055548. All Properties are being sold as is Seller to do no inspections. Please submit offers on Special Sales Contract.

