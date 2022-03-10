3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

Welcome to South City living! This house is a great opportunity for someone looking to have their own home cheaper than it is to rent, or for a savvy investor looking for a great income producing property. The property is currently leased below market rent at $750 on a MTM lease. The home boasts a lot of recent cosmetic updates throughout including flooring, trim, doors, kitchen cabinets, and appliances. There are three spacious bedrooms, and the master suite has an impressive walk in closet that could almost be it's own room! The backyard is private and fenced in which makes for some great summer get together's and BBQ's. Nestled on a quiet street close Ted Drews on South Grand, the Historic Cherokee and Dutchtown Districts, and all the great spots South City has to offer.