3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

This home is very spacious and "no steps" throughout. When entering you're in the living room with a beautiful large wall of windows and comfortable living space. This 3 bedroom home has ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen has plenty of space to add your own eat-in preferences, or an additional pantry (which the sellers have now that is negotiable). Additionally, there is a brand new dishwasher delivered to the home. The 3 bedrooms have double or large closet space. Updated electrical panel and county occupancy has been fulfilled for immediate occupancy. Main floor laundry has a mudroom/utility storage area and walk-out. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious family room which has a storage closet and walk out onto the rear patio. The level fenced-in yard has a shed and carport! This property is occupied and requires notice for viewings. Only minutes from STL airport and amenities, highways, move-in ready.