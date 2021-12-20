3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

Welcome to 440 Northridge Drive! This beautiful home offers 3 nice size main floor bedrooms and an updated full bath. Walk into the living room with lots a natural light then into the huge, updated eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry and breakfast nook. Just off the kitchen is the amazing family room addition with 2 ceiling fans, a wood burning fireplace, windows galore and French doors leading out to the deck. Stay cozy and warm this winter with the High Efficiency Furnace. The wonderful backyard has a great patio space, fencing and mature trees. Located close to shopping, schools and parks! Home has passed the Municipal Inspection and is Move-In Ready!