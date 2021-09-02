 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

Affordable 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths bungalow home located in South St. Louis City. Built in 1893 for the Schulte family for which the subdivision is named. The property sits on large double lot, 142 x 53. corner lot, leveled, fenced yard. The house features large living room with deco fireplace, separate dining room, newer furnace, some updated plumbing and electrical panel, ceiling fans, ceramic floor in the kitchen and bathroom, and partially finished lower level with a full bath. The property is currently occupied by tenants. The house to be sold as-is. Seller provides no inspections or repairs. Serious buyers only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News