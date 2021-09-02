3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

Affordable 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths bungalow home located in South St. Louis City. Built in 1893 for the Schulte family for which the subdivision is named. The property sits on large double lot, 142 x 53. corner lot, leveled, fenced yard. The house features large living room with deco fireplace, separate dining room, newer furnace, some updated plumbing and electrical panel, ceiling fans, ceramic floor in the kitchen and bathroom, and partially finished lower level with a full bath. The property is currently occupied by tenants. The house to be sold as-is. Seller provides no inspections or repairs. Serious buyers only.