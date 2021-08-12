Easily accessible, light & bright, well maintained Ranch home on a quiet street. This open concept bungalow features 3 main floor bedrooms, a full bath, living room and kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Downstairs, the basement is partially finished with a full bathroom, utility room, and has a walk out to access the large level and fenced backyard. This home has been newly painted and is ready for an owner to add their own finishing touches. Come see this one today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000
