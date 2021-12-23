3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,000

-
Amazon driver texts reveal chaos as Illinois tornado bore down
-
'She touched so many people:' the death of Mary Phelan stunned the region
-
Cardinals where are they now: Taguchi has fond memories of his St. Louis experience
-
School bus fatally strikes first grader in Jefferson County
-
Messenger: Hermann, Mo., trucker wins measure of justice in long battle against unlawful arrest
A great opportunity to put your own touch on this home. Investors welcome. Wood floors in good condition, corner lot with attached garage and fenced in back yard. Close to town and parks. This home is being sold AS-IS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!