Beautiful South City Brick Bungalow - 1.5 story, 3 bed, 2 bath. 2020 new roof, 2020 lateral line fixed, HVAC 2018 AND some newer windows with lifetime warranty! Fantastic hardwood floors welcome you into the large living room area. The dining room is great to host any holidays. Hallway connects the kitchen, full bathroom and the spacious main floor master bedroom. Some stained glass throughout this great home. Level, fenced-in backyard with a shed which is perfect for your pets and/or BBQ hangouts. Upstairs are the two other bedrooms. The partially finished basement offers another bathroom, has plenty of space for storage and a bonus room that can potentially be used as a family room, bed room or even an office! This home is located in a quiet area near all city parks, restaurants & has quick access to I-55. This and so much more+++
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,500
