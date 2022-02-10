 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,500

This cute spacious south city home is move in ready! The main floor offers a bedroom, living room, family room and kitchen/dining room combo. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with wood flooring. Backyard is fenced in and has a detached 1 car garage accessible from alley. Quick access to Highway 55, shopping area is less than a mile away and a block away from Carondelet Park. Occupancy permit has passed. The home is immaculate and well cared for! Make this hidden gem your home!

