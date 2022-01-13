3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,500

WELCOME HOME! Don't miss this Amazing home with Fabulous Curb Appeal. It won't last long. This Charming 3 Bedroom home shows off original hardwood floors. The Kitchen / dining area are illuminated with updated lighting. Enjoy Granite counter tops with new cabinets and a double sink with newer faucets. Make use of the Kitchen's top of the line Appliances including side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and built in microwave. Bathroom is completely updated and stands out with its granite countertop & new sink, updated lighting and cabinetry. Newer Lighting throughout this freshly Painted home. Take note of newer Furnace & AC, with newer Roof and Gutters as well. The Basement is partially finished. Take in the accent of six panel Doors. This home sits on a beautiful Corner lot with off street parking. For all of this, the offering Price is Only $99,500.00.