3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Here is a investors dream!! nice single family home that you can receive great rents on or live in and raise a family in A up and coming area ... also this is a as-is deal seller will not do any repairs ... Please ride bi before reaching out .. Thanks and lets get or investment rollin with nolan!!

