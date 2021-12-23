 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Welcome to your next investment property. This 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch home with 1 car garage in Eleanor Park. New updated features and systems throughout including newer architectural roof. This property comes with stable tenant and excellent monthly cashflow. Excellent location right by the airport, Hwy 70 & Natural Bridge.

