3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Completely remodeled throughout, this 3 BR 1.5 bath home boasts many updates inside & out...Freshly painted throughout with refinished and newer flooring, 6-panel doors & lighting throughout the main level. The updated eat-in kitchen features refinished hardwood flooring, newer cabinets, countertop, basin & water fixture, & newer stainless steel appliances...electric cook top range, microwave, dishwasher, basin & water faucet. The bedrooms feature refinished hardwood floors. Updated Bathroom. Newer thermal windows throughout. Lower level features a half bath as well as a family room (with laminate flooring) that could possibly be used as a 4th bedroom. The exterior boasts newer vinyl siding.

