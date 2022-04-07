3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Victorian style home with a turret and 3 bedrooms could be a great investment opportunity. Spacious living room with plenty of natural light unique arches that opens to a separate fining room. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as a fantastic picture window. Three generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths, spiral staircase and unique architecture throughout. Plenty of storage in the lower level. Expansive level lot with off-street parking. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and so much more.