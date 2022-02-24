 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

Great opportunity for occupied investment property. Tenant has lease until 5/31/22, but would like to renew. This home features spacious rooms, a full basement with a built-in bar and a full bathroom. Perfect for entertaining. This home also features a large backyard and rear covered porch. Riverview Gardens school district, Gibson Elementary, R. G. Central Middle, Riverview Gardens Sr. High

