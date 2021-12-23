 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,999

Recently renovated and READY TO MOVE IN! Driving up notice freshly painted exterior, newer vinyl windows and roof. Step inside to dark hardwood floors with gray walls, white trim and 6 panel doors. Living room offers brick wood burning fireplace, perfect for the upcoming winter months. Updated eat-in-kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel gas stove, microwave and dishwasher, luxury vinyl floors. Down the hall notice spectacular full bath with modern rectangle sink and fixtures. Three well-proportioned bedrooms, with gray walls and mini blinds and dark hardwood floors. Need additional space, walk downstairs to a partially finished basement with “L” shaped recreation room, bonus office/sleeping room and utility room. Updated PVC plumbing stack, 200 amp electrical panel, water heater adds even more value to a first time home buyer or family moving in. Step outside into the partially fenced level lot back yard, with 2-tier patio, perfect for outside entertaining. Must see home today!

News