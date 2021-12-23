Recently renovated and READY TO MOVE IN! Driving up notice freshly painted exterior, newer vinyl windows and roof. Step inside to dark hardwood floors with gray walls, white trim and 6 panel doors. Living room offers brick wood burning fireplace, perfect for the upcoming winter months. Updated eat-in-kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel gas stove, microwave and dishwasher, luxury vinyl floors. Down the hall notice spectacular full bath with modern rectangle sink and fixtures. Three well-proportioned bedrooms, with gray walls and mini blinds and dark hardwood floors. Need additional space, walk downstairs to a partially finished basement with “L” shaped recreation room, bonus office/sleeping room and utility room. Updated PVC plumbing stack, 200 amp electrical panel, water heater adds even more value to a first time home buyer or family moving in. Step outside into the partially fenced level lot back yard, with 2-tier patio, perfect for outside entertaining. Must see home today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,999
