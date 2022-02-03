Open House Sunday, 2/6 from 1-3 pm! You have to see the inside of this very clean 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, over 1,000 square foot home on a cul de sac in Bevo Mill! The living room is light and bright with refinished hardwood floors and high ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has been updated and is spacious to host gatherings, has a decorative backsplash, pantry and appliances to stay. The main floor master suite has an updated half bath and the second bedroom and an updated hall, full bath finish out the main floor. There is a large hall closet outside the bathroom with plenty of storage. The 3rd bedroom with luxury vinyl plank flooring is on the 2nd floor. The attic is unfinished and awaiting your finishing touches and ideas. The backyard is expansive and level and fully fenced. The long lot backs to an alley so the new owner could easily put in a parking pad or a garage for future off-street parking. Selling in "as is" condition with loads of potential. Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,999
