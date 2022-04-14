 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $990

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $990

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including $95/mo for sewer, to be paid to owner in addition to their monthly rent payment. Qualifications: Income must be 3x the asking rent, a minimum credit score of 580, proof of income for the last 30 days, no evictions or felonies in the last 5 years. Application fee is $40 per adult. Section 8 is not accepted.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News