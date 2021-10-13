3 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $619,500

Stunning 1.5 sty with vaulted ceiling great room overlooking private patio; study/office; large DR; kitchen w quality cabinets, center island, planning desk; breakfast room with bay . Master bedroom on first floor with 2 separate walk-in closets, totally updated, accessible bath and access to deck; plus guest bedroom w full bath. Library/office on 2nd w view of great room; plus third bedroom and full bath. Finished walk-out lower level, recreation room with area for pool table, walk-in wet bar (11x10) w dishwasher, refrigerator; exercise room (15x12); sewing room (12x10); generous storage. Lots of light, access to outside decks and patios, 2 fireplaces TOTAL SQUARE FEET IN PROPERTY IN COUNTY RECORDS ARE INACCURATE. Appraisal quotes 4,382 sq ft + 2000 in lower level. Fairfield has a signature lake, three inground pools, gatehouse, security-gates are closed at 5 pm. Well built and in excellent condition. Outside maintenance is outstanding, professional management is cooperative.