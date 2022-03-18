Location, location, location!!! Over one acre, this park-like setting on sought-after West Point Lane in Town & Country is truly a rare find. Quality construction w/ elegant millwork, cove moldings & stained glass bi-fold, french doors. This is a great opportunity to restore, renovate, add-on or build new in the highly desirable Mason Ridge elementary school. Newer windows through out. Newer stainless steel appliances. Current home offers over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space with finished lower level on a beautiful lot with expansive covered patio off family room. Close to Missouri Baptist & St. John's Hospitals with easy access to Hwy 64/40 and Interstate 270. Southern exposure on the back of the property allows for ample sunlight while mature trees shades the property in St. Louis' warm summer months. Quiet lane off Ballas Rd. is the best location with grocery stores, shops, great restaurants all minutes away. Opportunities like this don't come up often....now's your chance!
3 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $689,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cora Faith Walker, of Ferguson, represented the city and other parts of north St. Louis County in the Missouri Legislature from 2017 to 2019, when she became policy director for County Executive Sam Page.
The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Friday that Fox has let Buck out of his contract — which had one more year to go — in order for him to move to ESPN.
Martin, 78-77 in five seasons at Mizzou, will not return for a sixth season.
Freddie Freeman decided to chase every last dollar in free agency. So the Atlanta Braves made the hard decision to move on from him and trade for his replacement, Matt Olson. It's just business, Freddie.
Here are possible names Mizzou could explore for its fifth head-coaching search in 16 years, including a few with local connections.
Boeing had been banking on Germany buying St. Louis-made Super Hornets and Growlers.
Missouri’s GOP today is, quite literally, a dire threat to Missouri’s women.
The lefty Schwarber finished 10th in all of baseball with a .556 slugging percentage (for batters with at least 400 plate appearances)
BenFred: Would Mizzou give scandal-plagued basketball coach a shot? An important question is going unanswered
If the Tigers are not interested in taking a trip down redemption road, they should stop the speculation
Both women fell in love with this season's Bachelor, Clayton Echard, of Eureka.