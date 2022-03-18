3 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $689,900

Location, location, location!!! Over one acre, this park-like setting on sought-after West Point Lane in Town & Country is truly a rare find. Quality construction w/ elegant millwork, cove moldings & stained glass bi-fold, french doors. This is a great opportunity to restore, renovate, add-on or build new in the highly desirable Mason Ridge elementary school. Newer windows through out. Newer stainless steel appliances. Current home offers over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space with finished lower level on a beautiful lot with expansive covered patio off family room. Close to Missouri Baptist & St. John's Hospitals with easy access to Hwy 64/40 and Interstate 270. Southern exposure on the back of the property allows for ample sunlight while mature trees shades the property in St. Louis' warm summer months. Quiet lane off Ballas Rd. is the best location with grocery stores, shops, great restaurants all minutes away. Opportunities like this don't come up often....now's your chance!