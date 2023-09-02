Expect to be impressed by the floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, real 3/4 inch hardwood floor. The kitchen offers custom Wellborn cabinets with crown molding, kitchen has soft close cabinets/drawers, quartz counters with center island, tiled backsplash, large dining area that leads to 16 x 16 covered back porch. Mud room entry from the garage has large closet. Laundry has ceramic floors, hanging racks and cabinetry. Primary bathroom features large marble shower, separate stall for toilet and a double vanity. The lower level is just waiting for you to finish. 2 car garage is oversized with lots of storage potential. Call your favorite realtor today to find out how to make this your next home! This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). If Property was built prior to 1978, Lead Based Paint Potentially Exists Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all MLS data. Before making an offer Buyer and/or buyer agent should verify all MLS data.