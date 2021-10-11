Price adjustment! Just reduced! House is "as is" and seller to make no repairs, inspections will be for buyer's information. Seller is still making some minor cosmetic repairs. New fixtures and new flooring scheduled for installation in hall bathroom! What a great house! Newer roof ,AC and water heater. Amazing over-sized kitchen with upgraded appliances. New laminate flooring throughout living spaces. New carpet in bedrooms. Crown molding completes the look! Kitchen and dining area opens to concrete stamped patio and backyard with privacy fence. Perfect for entertaining and spending the afternoon! And that's just the main floor! Basement is partially finished with an amazing area to relax, complete with a custom bar and the pool table stays with the house! There's an extra room and spacious laundry room, too. Lots of great storage and rough-in for bath is ready to go and complete this area. Ring cameras also stay with the house. SO MUCH POTENTIAL!
3 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $269,000
