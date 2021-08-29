**AWESOME OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A HOME THAT BACKS UP TO BEAUTIFUL RUTH PARK GOLF COURSE!!** **ATTRACTIVE BRICK RANCH...LIGHT-FILLED OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING** 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL**FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE (FIREPLACE TO BE SOLD AS-IS---SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS OR MONETARY CONCESSIONS)**1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE**FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH AND AN ADDITIONAL FULL BATH**LARGE REAR PAITO FOR GRILLING AND RELAXING**FENCED IN REAR YARD** **NEW CARPETING & PADDING IN BASEMENT REPLACED AUGUST 2021** **WHAT A LOCATION...CLOSE TO MAJOR/PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS (MINUTES AWAY FROM THE NEW OLIVE/170 REDEVELOPMENT) & MEDICAL CENTERS**
3 Bedroom Home in University City - $239,900
