3 Bedroom Home in University City - $295,000

After many happy years in this classic brick ranch, it is time for a new owner to call it home. Inside you will find a bright comfortable foyer to open living space, with large front windows and 2 beautiful brick wood fireplaces. The main floor dining room is a bonus in addition to a large living room and den. Only a 3 min walk to Ruth Park golf course, 1.5 miles from Clayton. Great highway access along with Biking/Walking Trails and Parks. Enjoy the convenience of an attached garage. Lower-level set to entertain with wet bar and half bath. Fantastic location! This property has tons of potential and is waiting for your refreshing touches. OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 8/29 1pm-4pm!! Come see this wonderful home and make it your own!!