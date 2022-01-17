Charming University City 2 story home w/ 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. This wonderful home features 2 large bay windows in the Living & Dining rooms facing the front of the home. This home has mostly wood floors on first & second floors & plenty of natural light flows in this home. There is a wood burning fireplace in the 17 x 14 Living room. 14 x 10 Dining room leads to a great place to relax & read a book or enjoy your morning coffee in a 19 x 7 three season room / porch. The 11 x 9 Kitchen has granite counter tops, a pantry w/ window facing the back yard. 19 x 7 porch off of 1 upper bedroom is a great way to enjoy your neighborhood. The upper bedrooms are spacious w/ plenty of closet space. Enjoy the backyard relaxing on the 13 x 13 patio with a pergola. The finished lower level has a 23 x 17 rec room w/ recessed lighting & a separate office area w/ a built in desk. Convenient location close to parks & The Loop w/ many great restaurants & shopping. 2 year Choice Home Warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in University City - $300,000
