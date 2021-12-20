Own this unique historic home with lots of updates. Charm includes beautiful hardwood floors and fireplace. Matched with updates galore! Check out the new kitchen, new bathrooms, new HVAC, new windows, and more. Main level features two ample sized bedrooms, one with an attached spacious sunroom with more possibilities. Completely updated full bath on main level features new vanity with granite top, light fixture, toilet, and tile shower. Upstairs, open the door to possibilities. Large, open 2nd level with new, beautiful floors, vaulted ceilings, and careful design. Primary bedroom with attached, brand new full bath. Could convert large, open space into multiple bedrooms, use part as office, sitting room, upstairs TV room, or more. Fully fenced backyard with plenty of space for grilling and chilling. Two car detached garage with new garage door and opener. Steps away from a playground and a mile from Heman Park. 7 mins to Washington University and 12 mins to BJC.
3 Bedroom Home in University City - $300,000
