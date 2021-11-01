Charming University City 2 story home w/ 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. This wonderful home features 2 large bay windows in the Living & Dining rooms facing the front of the home. This home has mostly wood floors on first & second floors & plenty of natural light flows in this home. There is a wood burning fireplace in the 17 x 14 Living room. 14 x 10 Dining room leads to a great place to relax & read a book or enjoy your morning coffee in a 19 x 7 three season room / porch. The 11 x 9 Kitchen has granite counter tops, a pantry w/ window facing the back yard. 19 x 7 porch off of 1 upper bedroom is a great way to enjoy your neighborhood. The upper bedrooms are spacious w/ plenty of closet space. Enjoy the backyard relaxing on the 13 x 13 patio with a pergola. The finished lower level has a 23 x 17 rec room w/ recessed lighting & a separate office area w/ a built in desk. Convenient location close to parks & The Loop w/ many great restaurants & shopping. 2 year Choice Home Warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in University City - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
For major-league baseball, STL came in behind New York on a "Best Baseball Cities" list. Taking minor-league, college baseball into account, we were No. 3.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.