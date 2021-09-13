Huge price adjustment! You'll love all of the special touches that this well-cared-for home offers. As soon as you enter, you'll notice the brightly lit stairs to the 2nd floor, courtesy of a round skylight, and recessed lighting throughout. While you are upstairs, you'll discover that each bedroom has a private full bathroom. The main bedroom suite features a coffered ceiling, along with his and hers closets. A 2nd floor hall closet has been converted to accommodate a stackable washer & dryer. On the main level, you'll see that both the living and dining rooms have lighted crown molding. A large new deck is accessible via the kitchen. The 2-car attached garage is accessible through the lower level, where you'll find two generous rooms, a wet bar, full bath, storage and additional washer/dryer hookups. It has great investment income potential, as it's a perfect location for Washington University students, faculty and staff. And, it's just a stone's throw from downtown Clayton!
3 Bedroom Home in University City - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Former Cardinals star, honored after long wait, thanks the many who helped him, including late players' association czar Marvin Miller.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
Ronald Scott Miller created a ghost employee, inflated time sheets and created fake invoices, a federal indictment claims.