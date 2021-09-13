3 Bedroom Home in University City - $349,900

Huge price adjustment! You'll love all of the special touches that this well-cared-for home offers. As soon as you enter, you'll notice the brightly lit stairs to the 2nd floor, courtesy of a round skylight, and recessed lighting throughout. While you are upstairs, you'll discover that each bedroom has a private full bathroom. The main bedroom suite features a coffered ceiling, along with his and hers closets. A 2nd floor hall closet has been converted to accommodate a stackable washer & dryer. On the main level, you'll see that both the living and dining rooms have lighted crown molding. A large new deck is accessible via the kitchen. The 2-car attached garage is accessible through the lower level, where you'll find two generous rooms, a wet bar, full bath, storage and additional washer/dryer hookups. It has great investment income potential, as it's a perfect location for Washington University students, faculty and staff. And, it's just a stone's throw from downtown Clayton!