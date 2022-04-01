 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in University City - $599,000

Charming 3 bed/ 2.5 bath nestled in West Jackson Park, steps from Clayton. This immaculately maintained home offers the perfect blend of classic architecture w/ modern amenities- welcoming foyer, tall ceilings, large windows and gleaming hardwood floors. Formal LR with handsome fireplace opens in to a light-filled family room w/ French doors to the impressive outdoor space. Separate DR opens to kitchen w/ eat-in area & SS appliances including a Wolf oven/stove. First fl laundry nook w/ utility sink. Beautiful sunken marble powder room completes 1st fl. Wide stair leads to primary suite, two additional beds, hall bath and office/nursery. Large primary offers 2 WIC and generous bath with separate tub and double vanity. Fabulous patio awaits- gazebo w/fans and electric. & newer hot tub. Fresh landscaping. Basement/crawl space is dry with drain tile & sump. Owners have made significant improvements in 2 yr ownership. Includes boxes of add'l hardwood flooring (~900 ft).

