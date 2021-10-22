3 Bedroom Home in University City - $649,000

The best of both worlds is offered in this charming and immaculately updated U-City home. The first floor boasts an entertainment ready living room with built-in's, renovated kitchen and dining area with custom cabinetry and large island which opens to the crown jewel of the house - a large, light filled great room that leads to the private and generously sized backyard; very unique to the area. A custom herringbone tile floor in the central hall leads to an exquisite all marble powder room. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom suite with a wall of gorgeous built-in cabinets in addition to the existing closet and its own updated bathroom with custom tile plus two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The lower level is ready to be turned into your ideal additional living space. Located in the sought after Alta Dena neighborhood and close to shops, schools and parks!