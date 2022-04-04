3 Bedroom Home in Valley Park - $219,920

Ok! So this really cute ranch on a cul de sac is going to be available to see starting Friday night at 5. There is an open house from 5-7 and then individual showings start in the morning. This is such a cute home, there's so much to love. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a huge back yard, great deck for enjoying the evening barbeque, a finished basement and an open floor plan. This eat in kitchen has updated cabinets and the fingerprint free stainless appliances! Plus, extra storage cabinets, updated lighting and a great center island. Both bathrooms have been updated as well. This is such a great home and it's looking for it's next owner to love it as much as the previous owners have!