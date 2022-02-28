3 Bedroom Home in Valley Park - $249,900

Welcome to 14 Francis Ave, centrally located in Valley Park. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home is waiting for you! Upon entering you'll notice the living/dining combo with NEW luxury Vinyl flooring and neutral paint colors throughout the main level. Wood-burning fireplace with tile surround is so warm and inviting. Opens to dining room making entertaining a breeze. Spacious Eat-In kitchen with SS appliances, tons of cabinets, pantry and access to your private that backs to woods. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling with fan, dual closets and private full bath. Two more bedrooms for kids, guest or a home office. Walk out LL with rough-in adds potential living space. Oversized two car garage and private lot are icing on the cake! Amazing location, close to 270/ 44 and Manchester. Don't let this one get away. . . . Schedule your showing TODAY !!!