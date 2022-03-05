Five year old ranch on a quiet street in Valley Park. All of your living is on the main floor here - two car side entry garage walks into laundry/mud room with built ins. Spacious kitchen features center island, pantry, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator to stay. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room and dining area. Wood burning fireplace with brick hearth, half wall staircase to the lower level just waiting for your finishing touches with rough in for a bath. Three nice sized main level bedrooms and two full baths. Additional features include fresh painted with neutral colors, white window blinds, white two panel doors, vinyl flooring, 35 year architectural shingles, electric furnace and water heater, vinyl siding. Washer and dryer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Valley Park - $265,000
