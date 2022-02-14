Wonderful 3 bedroom ranch home in Webster Groves school district! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. Ample cabinet space in the kitchen. The living room/dining room is bright and spacious. The lower level is dry and offers a great space to finish off for extra living space, it would make a great family room! Seller is willing to leave washer and dryer if buyer would like. The backyard is fenced and has a nice large storage shed that has electricity to it. Hot tub by patio stays with home! What a great place to relax! One car attached garage, no need to go out in rain and snow to get into your car! The roof is only 2 years old, and HVAC is also newer. This home is conveniently located for easy access to highways, shopping, and schools. Showings start Friday, February 11, you won't want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $185,000
