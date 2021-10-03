3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $219,000

Circa 1920 with one owner for 60 years. Bring your imagination and tool belt, this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home needs updating but is livable with some minor repairs. With 1422 square feet of livable space & a very deep yard you'll find plenty of room to grow.On the first floor is a huge living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, kitchen & den with a full bath including washer/dryer hook ups. The oversized attached 1 car garage has room for yard tools & bikes. Lots of natural light streams in through the wood windows with storm windows. Easy access to the back yard, mostly fenced with room to plant a garden, play area for the kids & adults. Property is being sold "as is" to settle the estate & sellers won't do any repairs or inspections . The sellers would prefer a special sales contract! Great potential for a reasonable price. This is a cul de sac within walking distance to Webster dining and shopping. Owner added forced air cooling to 2nd floor.