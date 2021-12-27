No. 3 Girard Drive is an updated, mid-century Webster ranch home located in a small park-like cul-de-sac subdivision. The living room features gleaming hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. Prepare your meals in the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Look out the bay window as you eat dinner in the dining room, which is open to the living room, or enjoy a more casual meal in the bonus breakfast room/family room. Enjoy your hobbies in the partly finished lower level, then retire to one of the 3 bedrooms with wood floors. Two full, updated bathrooms located one on each level. Park in the RARE attached rear-entry 2-CAR GARAGE, then play around in the large, level front yard. 200 amp electrical service lets you power all your electronics. The home received a new architectural shingle roof in August 2018 and new HVAC in 2016. - Webster Groves School District. - A large, lush corner lot w/mature landscaping - Gas Heat, Stove and Water Heater
3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $340,000
