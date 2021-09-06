3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $349,999

BIG PRICE REDUCTION to help you into this Century Home in historic Tuxedo Park, one of Webster's most desirable neighborhoods. Get a head start on making it yours with a wrap-around front porch and incredible curb appeal, tremendous natural light inside, and newer HVAC (2018). Beautiful hardwood and NEW carpet everywhere but the oversize eat-in kitchen, which comes with a pass-through and attached main-floor laundry. High ceilings and tremendous flow on the main floor with separate living, dining, family, and three-season rooms. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, a full bath, and a bonus space that could be an office, closet, or nursery. Driveway access to the large backyard means an addition is not out of the question; similar rehabs in the neighborhood are going for $700+! Easy to change the paint, but the location is untouchable: walk to Avery Elementary, Nerinx Hall/Webster U, Deer Creek Park, less than five miles to Downtown Clayton. Come make it yours!