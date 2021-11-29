Huge Price Reduction! Updated 2-story built in 1997 with new architectural roof 2019. Hardwood floors on main level with bay windows in the Living and Dining Rooms. Living room is currently used as an office. Updated Powder Room with pedestal sink. Newer marble floor in the kitchen with breakfast bar and some stainless appliances. Direct entry to oversized 2-car garage with opener. Upstairs features a master suite with walk-in closets and master bath updated in 2020 with double sinks, vanity, lighting, flooring and large shower! 2nd bath with two more bedrooms, one that features a custom built-in office workspace! Updated furnace and A/C, electronic air filter, humidifier and plenty of shelves that stay with the house. Large patio added 2019. Beautiful landscaping of the lot with a privacy fenced back yard with shade trees. Webster charm and location close to Old Webster. Easy access to I-44. Instant equity for a wise buyer! Motivated seller will pay some closing costs! Quick closing!
3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $350,000
