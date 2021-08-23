 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $369,900

Available for the first time in more than 50 years, this idyllic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath farmhouse awaits your ideas and visions so it may continue to shelter and entertain friends and family into the next century. Built in 1885, the covered front porch welcomes you inside to the bayed living and dining rooms that wrap to the kitchen and large, main floor family room with french doors to the screened porch and deck in the level, fenced back yard. Up the turned staircase are two bedrooms with bayed walls and a suite of rooms including office, sitting/dressing area, bath, and bedroom with vaulted ceiling and his and hers closets. These spaces can be used in their current configuration or re-imagined for your lifestyle. Hardwood floors, transom windows, and many other original, architectural details are intact. Ample storage and closet space throughout. Over-sized 2 car garage. Seller prefers to do little or no repairs.

