Available for the first time in more than 50 years, this idyllic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath farmhouse awaits your ideas and visions so it may continue to shelter and entertain friends and family into the next century. Built in 1885, the covered front porch welcomes you inside to the bayed living and dining rooms that wrap to the kitchen and large, main floor family room with french doors to the screened porch and deck in the level, fenced back yard. Up the turned staircase are two bedrooms with bayed walls and a suite of rooms including office, sitting/dressing area, bath, and bedroom with vaulted ceiling and his and hers closets. These spaces can be used in their current configuration or re-imagined for your lifestyle. Hardwood floors, transom windows, and many other original, architectural details are intact. Ample storage and closet space throughout. Over-sized 2 car garage. Seller prefers to do little or no repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.