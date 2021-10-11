3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $399,000

Welcome home! Imagine yourself sitting on your front porch swing enjoying the beauty of Webster Groves. This home has been lovingly preserved. The historic millwork includes detailed trim work, baseboards, crown molding, wainscoting. There are hardwd floors throughout. Newer windows provide tons of natural light. Features include a fireplace flanked by built-ins & a bench seat, bay windows, lots of closets, newly renovated bathrms, plenty of parking, new HVAC & hot water heater. The eat-in kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, center island, newer SSA appliances, & windows galore. A bonus rm off the master bedrm can be used as a sitting rm, office, exercise rm, etc. The deck off the kitchen, outdoor sitting area, & large, beautifully landscaped fenced-in back yard is perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, parks, shops, community theater & concerts. Easy access to I-64 & I-44. Highly desirable Webster Grove school district