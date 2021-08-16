 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $399,900

Situated in such a sought after neighborhood ,Old Orchard Park sits this 1.5 sty century home with a very inviting covered front porch and so many updates. There are 9' ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, bay windows and more. The floor plan flows effortlessly throughout the main lvl. A gourmet kitchen awaits you w/maple cabinetry, granite, stnls appliances, gas stove and a huge center island. There is a fam room addition off the kitchen perfect for a home office or play area for young children. There are nice sized closets (for an older home) and a finished room in the LL with recessed lighting. HVAC new in 2018. Cute brick patio and fenced yard . This neighborhood has such incredible walkability, is so close to the thriving Old Orchard shopping & dining district which includes the ever popular Frisco, red hot Balkan Treat Box, Big Sky, Roadhouse, Cyrano's ,Weber's Grill, Farmer's Market and more . Updates :windows, siding, deck and paver patio, newer HDWD 2nd lvl

