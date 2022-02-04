 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $750,000

SPACIOUS Queen Anne 2.5-story w/full-width front porch on Webster Groves July 4th parade route! Walk to shopping, dining & schools; 3100+ SF of quality fin. space; 10-ft ceilings, 9-in baseboards, large windows: LIGHT & BRIGHT. Impressive entry: STUNNING stained glass windows, GORGEOUS bannister; LRm inlaid wood floor, period fireplace surround, cast iron grate w/electric insert; sep. DR; built-in hall bookshelf. Two-story addition (2001): Family Rm, BEAUTIFUL kitchen, cherry cabinets, Silestone, tile backsplash, 6-ft breakfast bar, SS appls, mudroom/full bath; 2nd fl: 2 full baths, MBR suite w/bay windows, walk-in closet w/blt-ins; 2 spacious BRs, Sitting Rm, 2nd flr laundry hook-up; 3rd level: insulated opt. space. 26 x 30 Det. 2-car gar. (2010) w/2nd fl Rm – ideal hm office/storage; ½-acre+ fenced yard; SO MANY updates – Marvin Low E windows, 2” blinds; 400 amp service, 3-zone HVAC, hi-eff HWHtr, new exterior sump, Beam Central Vac; aggregate drive, glass block basement windows.

