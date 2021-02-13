3. How inventive, protective will they get with rotation?

Even after trading Austin Gomber to Colorado, the Cardinals feel they roll eight, nine deep when it comes to potential starters. They might need that many. A riddle facing every team this season is how to carefully, smartly count on starters to provide a familiar workload after last summer’s severely reduced innings. For Jack Flaherty, returning to his 2019 level of 196 innings would mean pitching five times as much as he did in 2020. The Cardinals will pit pitchers like Alex Reyes, Carlos Martinez, Daniel Ponce de Leon, and others against each other for the fifth spot in the rotation — but could also entertain going with a six-man rotation. Or, Cardinals officials said they will discuss a “piggyback” approach, where starters are paired in tandems and split starts, or they are linked to long relievers. That would allow the Cardinals to utilize what they see as a strength — the number of pitchers who could be starters just recast as relievers for extended outings. Pitching coach Mike Maddux’s season-long puzzle begins immediately with the challenge of a reduced spring schedule. There are 24 games to build up arm strength, coming four at a time before an off day. Back-field outings and scrimmages are likely. So too are pitchers being used in a variety of assignments. Maddux coined the term “elite adjusters” for how the pitching staff used depth and versatility to survive 2020. Now, they get to see how those traits thrives.