Even after trading Austin Gomber to Colorado, the Cardinals feel they roll eight, nine deep when it comes to potential starters. They might need that many. A riddle facing every team this season is how to carefully, smartly count on starters to provide a familiar workload after last summer’s severely reduced innings. For Jack Flaherty, returning to his 2019 level of 196 innings would mean pitching five times as much as he did in 2020. The Cardinals will pit pitchers like Alex Reyes, Carlos Martinez, Daniel Ponce de Leon, and others against each other for the fifth spot in the rotation — but could also entertain going with a six-man rotation. Or, Cardinals officials said they will discuss a “piggyback” approach, where starters are paired in tandems and split starts, or they are linked to long relievers. That would allow the Cardinals to utilize what they see as a strength — the number of pitchers who could be starters just recast as relievers for extended outings. Pitching coach Mike Maddux’s season-long puzzle begins immediately with the challenge of a reduced spring schedule. There are 24 games to build up arm strength, coming four at a time before an off day. Back-field outings and scrimmages are likely. So too are pitchers being used in a variety of assignments. Maddux coined the term “elite adjusters” for how the pitching staff used depth and versatility to survive 2020. Now, they get to see how those traits thrives.
3. How inventive, protective will they get with rotation?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nine-time Gold Glove-winner set to come back for his 18th season with the only organization he's known.
Trump's impeachment trial is the perfect time for Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to stop embarrassing their state. But no such luck.
Johan Quezada was a Florida State League All-Star in 2019 and made his major-league debut with Miami this past September.
Johan Quezada was a Florida State League All-Star in 2019 and made his major-league debut with Miami this past September.
The bodies of Dr. Philip Joseph LeFevre III, 82, of Glendale, and Philip Joseph LeFevre IV, 47, of Sunset Hills, were found in the wreckage Tuesday.
Friday, the state told the county it wouldn't send the vaccine after all, county officials said.
He accuses head of St. Louis pandemic task force of spreading ‘false information … to once more spread fear and panic.’
Based on population, Missouri’s biggest region is getting less than half the doses to which it is entitled, they say
While the variant is believed to spread faster than the original virus, it does not appear to be more severe or to respond differently to vaccines.
Nelly and Ali have been going back and forth with their versions of their group's origins, but to what gain?