3. MonstroCity at City Museum

One of the country's largest and most unique jungle gyms is the City Museum’s iconic MonstroCity. It’s an outdoor rebar playground featuring two planes propped on ladders, a fire engine, a castle turret, a 25-foot cupola, narrow crawlers arching four floors over a patio, and ramps and ladders connecting the whole thing together, mostly. Underneath MonstroCity, you can find the Cabin Inn serving slushies, sodas and a full bar, and a brick patio that houses Tony's Barbecue Pit. The ball pits are closed, but the playground will still engage most children for at least an hour or two.
Access to MonstroCity is included in City Museum's general admission ticket, which is $16. City Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ups will be accommodated.
