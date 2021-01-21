30: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

No venue has brought A-list concerts to the area quite like Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (formerly Riverport Amphitheatre) in Maryland Heights, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The venue opened June 14, 1991, with a concert by rocker Steve Winwood and Robert Cray. The Post-Dispatch headline at the time read: “Winwood opens up Riverport/Amphitheatre, Band Both Perform Well.”

Over the years, the name may have changed — Riverport Amphitheatre, UMB Bank Pavilion and Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre — but the venue has consistently performed well ever since as it hosted a who’s who of popular music.

Drake, Post Malone, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews Band, Jay-Z, J. Cole, Foo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, Nas, Nelly, Jason Aldean, Heart, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Brad Paisley, Future, Janet Jackson, Sting, Aerosmith, Jimmy Buffett, Tim McGraw, KISS, Snoop Dogg, Kane Brown, Imagine Dragons, 5 Seconds of Summer, Fifth Harmony, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Chris Brown, Steely Dan, Kid Rock, Master P, Sammy Hagar James Taylor, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, and any number of OzzFest, Lollapalooza, Vans Warped Tour, H.O.R.D.E. Festival, Honda Civic Tour, Smokin’ Grooves, Summer Jam and a number of other events.