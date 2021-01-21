30: St. Louis International Film Festival

Film festivals are where you go to see movies you can't otherwise see in theaters. If you're lucky, maybe you can see the filmmaker himself or herself talk about the work.

Cinema St. Louis has been presenting both movies and moviemakers for 30 years.

When the festival first began, it wasn't as easy to see international and art films as it is now. No streaming services, no YouTube. But the festival thrives today because it offers the whole theatrical experience you can't get at home: a big screen, a crowd of like-minded enthusiasts, movie-theater popcorn and the discussions with the filmmakers.

It is the filmmaker discussions that stand out most in the mind of Cliff Froehlich, the festival's executive director.

"The absolute highlight for me remains bringing in Oliver Stone on the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination to show the director's cut of his film ('JFK')," Froehlich said, adding that the late Post-Dispatch film critic Joe Williams, an enthusiastic believer in a JFK-assassination conspiracies, was the host. "It was a truly eventful night."

Other highlights for Froehlich include bringing in Paul Schrader to show "First Reformed" and having John Sayles and Maggie Renzi in to show and discuss "Honeydripper."