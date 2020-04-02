31. Put together outfits from your wardrobe and take pictures of them to remember later.
0 comments

31. Put together outfits from your wardrobe and take pictures of them to remember later.

  • 0

Save the pictures in a special wardrobe file on your phone, or use a wardrobe planning app such as ClosetSpace or Stylebook.

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports