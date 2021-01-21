35: Stages St. Louis

Devoted to preserving and advancing musical theater, Stages St. Louis is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Because of COVID-19, the organization made the tough decision to cancel its 2020 Mainstage season.

But 2021 holds promise, as Stages looks forward to a post-pandemic era — and a move from Kirkwood Community Center’s Robert G. Reim Theatre to the new, state-of-the-art Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

“The Performing Arts Center will be the catalyst for the redevelopment and new development of downtown Kirkwood,” said Jack Lane, executive producer of Stages. “It’s a classic arts and commerce story.”

Co-founded by Lane and artistic director Michael Hamilton, Stages St. Louis opened in 1987. The organization has produced more than 100 musicals, attracting more than a million theatergoers.

The 2021 Stages season is scheduled to begin May 28 with “Always … Patsy Cline,” a musical about the legendary country singer, and a favorite with Stages audiences.

“We remain optimistic, but realistic, about that date,” Lane said.

— Calvin Wilson