 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
35: Stages St. Louis
0 comments

35: Stages St. Louis

  • 0
The Company of MAN OF LA MANCHA.jpg

35 years: The cast of Stages St. Louis' production of "Man of La Mancha." 

Devoted to preserving and advancing musical theater, Stages St. Louis is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Because of COVID-19, the organization made the tough decision to cancel its 2020 Mainstage season.

But 2021 holds promise, as Stages looks forward to a post-pandemic era — and a move from Kirkwood Community Center’s Robert G. Reim Theatre to the new, state-of-the-art Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

“The Performing Arts Center will be the catalyst for the redevelopment and new development of downtown Kirkwood,” said Jack Lane, executive producer of Stages. “It’s a classic arts and commerce story.”

Co-founded by Lane and artistic director Michael Hamilton, Stages St. Louis opened in 1987. The organization has produced more than 100 musicals, attracting more than a million theatergoers.

The 2021 Stages season is scheduled to begin May 28 with “Always … Patsy Cline,” a musical about the legendary country singer, and a favorite with Stages audiences.

“We remain optimistic, but realistic, about that date,” Lane said. 

— Calvin Wilson

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports