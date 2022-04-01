3B: Arenado already a great at Cardinals' hot corner

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

It will look even better if Nolan Arenado does not use the second opt-out available to him after the season and plays with the Cardinals through 2027. In only one season, Arenado has joined the club’s all-around greats at the hot corner, including former MVP and Cardinals Hall of Famer Ken Boyer and Cardinals Hall of Famer Scott Rolen. All three had power, the ability to hit for average, great range and strong throwing arms. And the next tier of recent Cardinals third basemen hadn’t been too bad either, with former Gold Glovers Ken Reitz and Terry Pendleton.

On a starting staff that doesn’t have a lot of high strikeout pitchers, Arenado will get plenty of work, especially now that left-hander Steven Matz, a ground-ball expert, has joined the rotation.

On offense, Arenado seems to figure as the No. 4 hitter. The Cardinals were best last year when Paul Goldschmidt hit second, Tyler O’Neill third and Arenado fourth. That grouping had much to do with the September winning streak of 17 games. For the season, Arenado had a significantly higher OPS of .828 while hitting cleanup, as opposed to .775 when he hit third. Arenado also crushed 21 of his 34 homers as a No. 4 hitter but was disappointed in his season batting average of .255 and OPS of .807.

More telling, Arenado, who will have more knowledge this season of how Busch Stadium plays and what will work and not work there, batted a poor .228 at home, with a pedestrian .722 OPS.

Only 14 of his 34 home runs were at Busch, so Arenado can't expect the same results as at his former home field in Colorado, where he could homer to all fields. The ball does not seem to travel as well to right field, for instance, at Busch.

Arenado didn’t complain of any difficulty with his left shoulder, injured while diving for a ball in 2020 and, in fact, played 157 games for the Cardinals, starting all of them.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

Arenado will play every day unless he indicates he needs a break. The change to the designated hitter in the National League may enable him to take a day off from the field once in a while. With Arenado following Goldschmidt and O’Neill, this could be the Cardinals’ best 1-2-3 punch since Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds and Scott Rolen some 15 years ago.

Arenado probably won’t be a 40-homer hitter playing half his games at Busch, but he could challenge for an RBI crown if the hitters in front of him consistently get on base.

He seems genuinely happy in St. Louis and says he has no plans to opt out of his $35 million a year contract after this season. If he stays for five more years after this one, that means that prized third-base prospect Nolan Gorman may be playing at second, as he did last season in the minors and in the spring with the big-league club. Or Gorman could become an outfielder or join the mix at DH.

The backups for Arenado, should he need any, would be Edmundo Sosa and rookie Brendan Donovan, who opened eyes in the spring with his versatility and offense.

