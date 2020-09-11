 Skip to main content
3D printer
 As summer camp refunds returned to our bank account, we wondered what we might buy that could occupy a tween boy, make up for what could be a bummer summer and perhaps teach him a little something. A 3D printer had been on his list for a while, so we splurged for this smaller version. So far our son has enjoyed printing things like a puzzle box, an amplifier for a phone speaker that looks like a gramophone and gaming figurines he can paint. He also printed a little claw gadget for my keychain, which I can use to safely open doors at stores and press keypad buttons. We found ours for $179.99 on Amazon. (Valerie Schremp Hahn) 

Amy Bertrand

