As summer camp refunds returned to our bank account, we wondered what we might buy that could occupy a tween boy, make up for what could be a bummer summer and perhaps teach him a little something. A 3D printer had been on his list for a while, so we splurged for this smaller version. So far our son has enjoyed printing things like a puzzle box, an amplifier for a phone speaker that looks like a gramophone and gaming figurines he can paint. He also printed a little claw gadget for my keychain, which I can use to safely open doors at stores and press keypad buttons. We found ours for $179.99 on Amazon. (Valerie Schremp Hahn)
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
